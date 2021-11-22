BTS Members Hug Coldplay's Chris Martin As They Perform 'My Universe' at American Music Awards

For fans of Coldplay and BTS, Sunday’s American Music Awards were nothing short of a celestial event. The K-pop stars joined Coldplay onstage for the first live performance of their hit collaboration “My Universe." The performance was introduced by American rapper Cardi B who said, “America, please! I know the crowd is about to get crazy. Hold on, hold, this next performance is about to be huge! They have the biggest fans in the world. Performing together for the first time, give it up for Coldplay and BTS."

Although the seven members of the South Korean band: Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, RM, and V did not perform a signature choreographed dance routine, which is what they usually do during their live performances, they did groove along to the song as they interacted with fans in the crowd, who cheered enthusiastically throughout the performance.

Advertisement

The dance break at the end of the song, which was added by Coldplay especially for BTS, saw the artists engaging in a dance party of sorts as controlled fireworks blasted off behind them on stage. “Coldplay BTS, thank you!" the group said as they blew kisses to the camera. Apart from this, BTS members also hugged Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin following their performance.

For BTS it was a long time after they finally performed in front of a live audience and not a virtual one after 2020. My Universe is part of Coldplay’s latest album, Music of the Spheres. The song was released in September and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, BTS also won three awards for artist of the year, favorite pop duo or group, and favorite pop song for ‘Butter’ at the AMAs.

The AMAs also featured impressive performances from Jennifer Lopez, Mickey Guyton, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Diplo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, New Edition with New Kids on the Block and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.