BTS Members Launch Their Official Individual Instagram Accounts, Share First Posts with ARMY

BTS members have a huge fandom on social media, and find themselves among Twitter trends almost every day. But the seven members of the world famous K-pop group did not have verified individual Instagram accounts, until now. On December 6, the 5-time Billboard top social artist award winners created their official Instagram accounts and made their first posts on their individual feed.

The team’s leader Kim Namjoon (RM) called his profile @rkive, while eldest member Kim Seokjin stuck to his stage name, Jin. Min Yoongi (Suga) used his alter ego Agust D as his Insta profile name. Jung Hoseok (J-Hope) included their fandom ARMY’s name in his profile name - uarmyhope. Park Jimin named his profile j.m, and Kim Taehyung (V) called his thv. Youngest member Jeon Jungkook got the most creative with his profile name. He used the entire English alphabet, except for the letters J and K, which he is often referred to as, to make his profile name @abcedfghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz.

Check out some of their first posts here:

The boys have been engaging in cute commentary on each other’s posts, like this one between Jimin and Taehyung. Comments on their posts are limited, so the general public can only hit the like button so far.

The members amassed massive following within hours of joining the platform. At the time of writing, RM already had 9.6 million followers, Jin had 9.9 million, Suga had 9.8 million, J-Hope had 9.3 million followers. The youngest three members- Jimin, V and JK - had already surpassed 10 million followers each.

The two-time Grammy nominated stars are pretty active on other social media platforms like Twitter, where the members use one official handle to share posts. They more actively use Weverse, a Korean mobile app and web platform created by their own entertainment company Hybe Corporation. The app specializes in hosting multimedia content and artist-to-fan communications for musicians. They use V app to go live and interact with fans.

