BTS: Most Fashionable Moments of the K-pop Band in 2021, From Grammys Red Carpet to Magazine Covers

BTS is undoubtedly one of the biggest musical artists in the world, but it is not just their music that makes news. They are well-known for their fashion statements as well. The South Korean septet - Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, V, RM, and Suga - are the global brand ambassadors of French luxury house Louis Vuitton and this year they have made some notable fashionable appearances. Let us take a look at some of them:

There was speculation about which international brand would scoop up the biggest trendsetters in K-pop as their ambassadors. It turned out to be Louis Vuitton in 2021, which has been dressing up BTS for all major events ever since.

>Grammys

For the Grammy Awards earlier this year, BTS made a virtual appearance from Seoul. The members were dressed in late designer Virgil Abloh’s Fall 2021 Louis Vuitton line.

American Music Awards

BTS made an official red carpet appearance at the 2021 AMAs wearing classy suited attires from Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 menswear collection. BTS also won AMA awards for the favourite pop group (for the third time), favourite pop song for Butter, and the coveted artist of the year for the first time.

The Late Late Show with James Corden

While making their appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, BTS was spotted in the streets of Los Angeles rocking three looks for their crosswalk concert. The channeled the Butter theme with black-and-yellow ensembles, kept up with the whites and denims theme of Permission to Dance, and wore multiple colors for their Dynamite performance.

Most recently, the artists exuded their high-end fashionable looks as they once again wore Louis Vuitton couture for a magazine shoot. The seven members were seen in casual and formal clothing for the cover of Vogue and GQ Korea. Jungkook was seen sporting a bucket hat with blue and whit casual outfit, while Jimin wore a pink and purple hued jacket with a turtleneck beneath.

>Permission To Dance on Stage concert

During their first live audience concert in two years, BTS members wore a wide range of outfits. For one of their dance routines, the members were seen in a hip-hop-style all-white ensemble.

The septet certainly understood the assignment for the ultra dapper cover of GQ Korea. Jungkook was seen flaunting his muscular physique in a black turtleneck which he accessorised with a bunch of silver chains and piercings. While Suga wore a long skirt as he posed for the cover.

Which of the fashion moments of BTS are your favourites?

