BTS: Namjoon Has A Hickey? ARMY Is Convinced RM Tried To Hide Love Bite On His Neck; Watch

Did BTS leader RM have a hickey during his recent Weverse Live? That is what the fandom has been asking ever since the surprise live session came to an end on Thursday evening. Kim Namjoon surprised fans on Thursday by hopping on the live wagon. After Jungkook and Suga, RM hosted a Weverse Live — his first solo one on the platform — and well, fans took a notice of everything, including a mark on his neck.

Fans first noticed the mark on his neck during the live session and one of them even asked Namjoon what it was. The rapper took notice of the comment. He decided to cover it up but fans had already taken notice. The rapper eventually addressed the question about the mark on his neck and clarified that it was a bruise from a CrossFit session. “I got a bit hurt, when I was doing CrossFit trying to muscle up haha," he said.

While Namjoon clarified it, the fandom wasn’t fully convinced. Fans took to Twitter and had a collective meltdown which led to hickey and CrossFit to trend. “Namjoon conveniently using his hands to block his hickey after someone asked him what happened to his neck then suddenly ends the live a few minutes later. This was NOT on my bingo card for 2023 but I am HOWLING," a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, during the live session, Namjoon revealed he has moved on from his Indigo phase and is ready to move on to new music. He also shared his reaction to Suga hosting his first solo tour.

