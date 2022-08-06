BTS: Netizens Suspect Relationship Between J-Hope, Model Irene After Their Frequent Outings Together

Earlier this week, BTS rapper J-Hope created history by being the first Korean artist to headline a music festival in the US. His performance at the Lollapalooza in Chicago broke the internet and netizens still can’t stop talking about it. Hobi has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on his Instagram handles featuring his friends. However, some of the photos have piqued the interest of ARMYs as model Irene was seen in a lot of photos and was also seen spending time with Hobi.

Netizens wondered what exactly is the relationship between Irene and J-Hope. The model was seen at the music festival in Chicago watching Hobi’s performance alongside Jimin.

She was later seen hanging out with J-Hope and his friends. Moreover, the model also attended his ‘Jack in the Box’ listening party. AllKpop reports, one social media user took to an online community forum to create a post titled, “What exactly is [the relationship between] J-Hope and Irene?"

Take a look at it:

Irene had also shared glimpses of Hobi’s performance on her Instagram Story section and called him “One of the most hardworking & inspiring friends I know."

However, some netizens claimed that Irene has a boyfriend, who works with Hobi. One tweet read, “She have a boyfriend, he works with Hoseok and he is at Chicago too, please leave her alone and write nice coments…"

Netizens also urged others not to leave negative comments on Irene’s posts.

Meanwhile, Hobi’s Lollapalooza set included songs from his newly released solo album Jack in the Box such as MORE, Pandora’s Box, Equal Sign, STOP, Safety Zone, What If, Arson, Music Box, and Future. He also left fans surprised with performances on Baseline, Cypher Pt1, Hangsang, P.O.P., Blue Side, Dynamite (Tropical), Daydream, Ego, Hope World, Just Dance, and Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G. The set list brought out J-Hope, Jung Hoseok, Hobi, and Jay on stage.

