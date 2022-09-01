BTS: On Jungkook’s Birthday, Here are 6 Cute Phrases He Said That Will Take ARMY Down Memory Lane

It is BTS’ youngest member Jungkook’s special day and fans surely can’t keep calm. The K-pop star turned a year older on September 1 and ARMY have poured in wishes on social media platforms. Jungkook has kept his audience enthralled with his performances ever since he debuted in 2013 with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. Popular for his vocal prowess, he is set to impress his fans with an upcoming pictorial project - Me, Myself and Jungkook ‘Time Difference’ and the teasers have only raised the excitement among his fans.

Besides being extremely talented, the maknae is also among the cutest Kpop idols we have. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at five words and phrases he uttered that will take fans down memory lane.

Brachiosaurus: During iheart Radio’s AskAnythingChat, BTS members were seen candidly answering fans’ questions. However, what caught ARMY’s attention was Jungkook’s response to his favourite animal - which he said was “brachiosaurus". His unique answer forced ARMY to google and learn about this animal.

Trusfrated: Remember the time when Jungkook wasn’t fluent in English but tried his best? Jungkook felt ‘frustrated’ was the toughest English word to pronounce and instead said it as ‘trusfrated’. People wanting to learn a foreign language must take inspiration from him.

Easy peezy lemon squeezy: Fans can never forget Jungkook‘s iconic ‘easy peasy lemon squeezy’ from BTS’s historic concert at Wembley during “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour. During the same, Jungkook said he “learnt" the English accent and to prove the same he said, “Easy peasy, lemon squeezy" with perfect delivery. No doubt, it will remain in the hearts of his fans.

Party party yeah: This surely will remind fans of BTS’s maknae. Jungkook among all the members has been a party junkie and his posts are definitely proof of it.

Brekkie: When Jungkook was asked about his favourite English word, he immediately responded to ‘Brekkie’ - a slang word for “Breakfast". This even left group leader Namjoon shocked as he was unsure about what it meant.

Chicotle: This is probably the most iconic of them all. Jungkook mispronounced Chipotle as ‘Chicotle’ and the brand changed its Twitter handle to that soon after the video went viral.

There is no limit to Jungkook’s cuteness and these videos are proof. News18 team wishes Jungkook a very Happy Birthday!

