BTS Proof Concept Photos 1: Bangtan Boys Remind The World 'We Are Bulletproof'

BTS has released the first set of concept photos of their upcoming album Proof and they are jaw-dropping! The members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are dressed in all-black ensembles. The members are seen posing together in front of a vault-like setup with what appears to be bullet holes on them. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the members are reminding everyone, “We Are Bulletproof."

Besides the group photo, BigHit Music also released individual pictures of each member. They stand solo against the bullet-holed vault, showing off their new looks.

BTS announced their comeback album on the final day of their Permission to Dance on Stage in Las Vegas last month. They revealed that the album is set to release on June 10, just a few days before their 9th debut anniversary. Soon the members revealed that the album is titled Proof and it is an anthology.

The members revealed the tracklist in three parts, revealing that the anthology will feature three new songs, a number of never-before-heard demos and a few of their handpick songs. Last week, individual BTS member shared their ‘Proof of Inspiration’ behind picking certain songs.

RM revealed he picked Intro: Persona and Stay, Jin picked Moon and Jamais Vu, Suga said he picked Trivia: Seesaw and Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi), J-Hope added Outro: Her and Outro: Ego, Jimin choose Filter and Friends, V picked Singularity and Zero O’Clock, and Jungkook narrowed down Euphoria and Dimple for the anthology.

BigHit Music had also revealed three BTS songs picked by the ARMYS are going to get a remix version. The remix will be done by record producer Benny Blanco and the songs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat And Tears.

While fans eagerly wait for the album to release, BTS members are making their way to the US. They will be seen at the White House next week, interacting with US President Joe Biden. During their meet, they will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

