BTS Proof Concept Photos 2: Bangtan Boys Treat ARMYs To Jaw-dropping Solo Shots, See Here

After reminding the world that they are bulletproof, BTS has dropped the second set of Proof’s concept pictures. The pictures are solo shots of each member while a line of laser light runs through their faces. The Hyung line — — RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope — were seen with a green light running across their faces while the Maknae line — Jimin, V and Jungkook — were seen with a line of red light on their faces.

The members are seen either sitting or standing against a tiled wall, seemingly posing in a room. The members were seen sporting the same outfits that they did in the first set of concept photos.

On Friday, BTS took the fans by storm with their first set of concept photos for Proof. The pictures brought back memories from their debut era. The members were seen wearing all-black outfits along with bling jewellery. The members were seen posing in front of a bullet-holed vault.

BigHit Music also released standalone pictures of each member standing against the bullet-holed vault. Several fans noticed that the number of holes differed in each picture. While a few members had relatively lesser damage to their vaults, the vaults of other members were severely damaged. The symbolism was not missed.

BTS is releasing the new album this June. The album, an anthology, features a mix of their biggest hit songs, a few unheard demo songs and a few handpicked solo songs by each member. Proof will also feature three new songs — Yet to Come," “Run BTS," and “For Youth".

It was also recently revealed that record producer Benny Blanco has been roped in to remix three tracks. The songs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat And Tears, and they were picked by the ARMYs via a poll.

While fans are looking forward to the new album, they are also excited about BTS’ visit to the White House. BTS will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, May 31, to sit down to interact with Biden about the anti-Asian crimes. The White House, in a press statement, revealed, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

