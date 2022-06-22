BTS: Proof Secures 15 Spots On Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart For The Third Time In History

With its latest album Proof, BTS has proved its mettle once again. With its 15 tracks ruling the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, the South Korean boy band has fortified its dominance in the global music industry once again. The top 15 spots on Billboard’s latest World Digital Song Sales chart have been secured by BTS' latest anthology album Proof.

According to Billboard, every single spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart was taken by one of the tracks from Proof for this week. Although the album mostly has tracks from BTS' previous albums, the top three spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart are ruled by the new songs including title track Yet to Come at No. 1 spot, Run BTS at No.2 spot and For Youth at No. 3 spot.

Other tracks by the Grammy-nominated band that are on the chart are: Born Singer, No More Dream, Run, N.O, I NEED U, Spring Day, Cypher Pt.3: Killer (featuring Supreme Boi), Danger, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy In Luv, Euphoria and Filter.

According to Billboard, BTS’ new compilation album Proof debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the septet’s sixth chart-topper. The report also mentioned that the K-pop group has sold 3,14,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate. The overwhelming majority of that unit figure was led by CD album sales, according to the report.

The anthology album was released on June 10. The band also announced that they will be taking a break to focus on their solo ventures. BTS' Jungkook will soon be releasing his solo collaboration with American artist Charlie Puth titled Left And Right on June 24. Meanwhile, V aka Kim Taehyung will be reuniting with his fellow friends from the South Korean industry aka the Wooga Squad for a spin-off on In the Soop.

