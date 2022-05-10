BTS Proof Tracklist CD 2: ARMYs Have Meltdown As New Run BTS Song Announced; Cypher PT 3, Euphoria Return

BTS has dropped the second tracklist of their upcoming anthology Proof and it has fans, aka ARMYs, screaming! The tracklist of CD2 features one new song while the rest features one solo track of each member — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — and a few subunit songs. The new track on the second CD is Run, BTS. Dwayne Abernathy Jr, RM, Ebenezer, J-Hope, GHSTLOOP, Jungkook, Suga, Oneye (Pontus Kalm), Daniel Caesar, Ludwig Lindell, Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel ‘Lindgren’ Schulz and Feli Ferraro come together for the track.

The other songs in the Proof tracklist CD 2 include Intro: Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Trivia: Seesaw, BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer, Outro: Ego, Her, Filter, Friends, Singularity, 00:00 (Zero O’Clock), Euphoria and Dimple.

Advertisement

The new tracklist has fans screaming. While a few fans joked that Kim Taehyung must have brought the house down to ensure Cypher PT. 3 was a part of the track while many others deduced each member’s respective favourite solo track based on the songs featured in the list.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, BTS released the first tracklist — Proof tracklist CD1 — and it featured 14 songs. The list included Run, Danger and BTS’ debut song No More Dream and a new track titled Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

Fans of the Grammy-nominated K-pop band speculate that the new song will be an addition to BTS’ HYYH era, which was a concept created by the band. HYYH stands for “Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa", which translates as the most beautiful or happiest time of a person’s life. HYYH consists of four BTS albums. Connecting the dots, fans also found a clue in the music video of Run, the lead single for their fourth extended play, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2, which was released in 2015. In the video, RM is seen walking by a train’s cargo car carrying the number 20219 on it. The train with the number 20219 was seen in the music video of Reflection, a song from their 2016 album Wings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.