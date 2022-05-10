BTS Proof Tracklist CD 3 Includes Jimin's Tony Montana, Jungkook's Still With You Acapella Ver

The third part of BTS’ tracklist for the upcoming anthology album Proof has been released and it features a number of surprises. Shared by their agency, BigHit Music, on Tuesday night (IST), BTS has included demo versions of their tracks such as Jin’s demo version of Epiphany, the demo version of Suga’s Seesaw, RM’s demo version of Young Forever, V’s demo version of Spring Day, the demo of Boy With Luv, and the demo version of I Need U, among other songs.

The album also features Jimin’s Tony Montana, an Acapella version of Still With You sung by Jungkook, and Boyz With Fun. The album also features a new track titled For Youth. There are also two more additions to the list which are translated by fan accounts as Ambiguous Relationship/In-between (track 2) and Quotation Marks (track 4). A total of 14 tracks have been featured in BTS Proof Tracklist CD 3.

Advertisement

With the three-part tracklist announced, it has been confirmed that the anthology will feature a total of 48 albums comprising new and old songs. As per their pre-released schedule, BTS will next drop the ‘Proof of Inspiration’. The first batch of the ‘inspirations’ will drop on May 17. The ‘Proof of Inspiration’ will be followed by Concept Photos, the teaser videos of their new track Yet To Come, and the official video of the track.

Advertisement

BTS will drop Proof, shortly before their ninth-anniversary celebrations. BigHit Music, in their statement regarding the album, said: “After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.