BTS: PSY Opens Up About His Viral Pics With Kim Taehyung, Reveals He Had Many Things To Ask K-pop Legend

In 2020, BTS fans were in for a surprise when pictures of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung posing with PSY surfaced online. The singers were seen hugging each other and smiling for the cameras. While the pictures had fans thinking that they are collaborating for a song, PSY (Park Jae-sang) has now revealed that they met because Taehyung wanted to ask many things.

Speaking with Billboard, the Gangnam Style singer revealed that the meeting happened after they got on a call together via a common friend. “One time [V] was with someone who was a good friend of mine and passed the phone so we talked. He said, ‘I really wanted to ask you a lot of things,’ so I was like, ‘Hey, come to my office sometime, let’s talk. We talked a lot about things like when they do something good and are not satisfied with something; they barely have anyone to ask about that," he revealed.

PSY also revealed that Suga, during their collab on That That, had revealed that the BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were thinking of reaching out to him to get his opinion on how to tackle certain things. PSY was one of South Korea’s breakout stars courtesy of his viral song Gangnam Style. His song ranked in the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Owing to his experience, it comes as that the Bangtan Boys wanted to approach him for advice.

“When they first experienced things, Suga was saying he and his members were talking to each other like, ‘Hey, should we call PSY [about] how to handle this kind of thing, mentally?’ They were so not sure what they should do," he said.

That That released last weekend and it has received much love from fans.

