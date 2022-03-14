BTS PTD Concert Theatrical Streaming In India Sees 90% Occupancy, Almost Similar To The Kashmir Files | Exclusive

On Saturday, several BTS ARMYs in different cities of India came together to watch the Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul at a PVR theatre near them. Videos went viral online showing BTS fans in theatres singing and dancing along to the tunes of the K-pop group’s songs. The theatrical chain hosted two shows on Saturday — a live streaming show at 2 pm and a show after that which replayed the concert. Given that there were only two shows, tickets sold like hotcakes and before we knew it, the houseful banner was up.

Speaking with News18, Kamal Gianchandani CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd and Chief of Strategy at PVR Limited revealed that they witnessed 90 percent occupancy across the cities that streamed the Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert. “Occupancy was 90 percent across the cities, in all the theatres where we played. The average ticket price was roughly around Rs 1200 and that’s the highest we’ve charged for any form of alternate content ever. 90 percent of the audiences in these shows were young teens, girls and women in the age group of 13 to 22. This is something you don’t see often," he said.

When asked if the two shows outperformed The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam, Kamal said the BTS concert and The Kashmir Files witnessed more or less similar occupancy. “The contents, in this case, are not comparable because The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam were playing in multiple shows in a lot more shows as compared to BTS but I would say that Kashmir File is a known fact that the occupancy was close to 100 percent across Saturday and Sunday. So I would say BTS concert and Kashmir Files occupancies were more or less similar and Radhe Shyam was a little lower than Kashmir Files and BTS. But like I said, these are not strictly comparable as Radhe Shyam was playing in a lot more theatres, in many more shows," he said.

Although Kamal did not delve into the revenue generated in India, Variety reported that BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul collected a whopping $32.6 million global box office collection from 3,711 cinemas in 75 worldwide theatrical markets. “For context, the concert screening brought in more money in a single day than some pandemic-era Hollywood movies generated in their entire opening weekends," the report mentioned.

