BTS Rapper Suga Reveals Why He Got Emotional During 'Permission To Dance' Gig

Performing in front of a live audience at a stadium after two years certainly got members of the South Korean boy band BTS emotional. In a V Live held by BTS rapper Suga, the artist shared with his fans how he felt after performing at a concert after such a long time.

The Permission To Dance concert opened in Los Angeles last weekend with fans from around the world flying in to watch the septet perform live. The next two shows of the concert will be held this weekend on December 4 and 5. The first day of the concert when BTS finally got to see the Army, their fans, in person was an emotional experience.

In his V Live on Sunday, Suga said that before the concert, he wondered whether it would truly be alright for artist and fan to be physically separated for two years. The artist feared if their promotions were enough? They worried to such a great degree. According to a BTS fan who translated the V Live from Korean to English, Suga said that it was because of such apprehensions that he teared up when he saw the crowd properly for the first time last night. “Because this confirmed the fans had not left them after two years. This is only really possible once the LED screens brighten up,” said Suga.

The 28-year-old music producer also said that he recognises that if it was possible, and they had enough time, they would like to tour around the world. After all, it is their first tour in two years. Suga revealed that he along with his six band mates: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and RM were desperate to perform, and missed touring very much. Sharing his experience of attending virtual events since 2020, Suga said that broadcasts and award ceremonies were pre-recorded, and it only decreased their tension or excitement because it takes so much more effort for so little return in comparison to a live audience.

BTS has been nominated for Grammys 2022 for best pop group/duo.

