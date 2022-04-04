BTS Reacts To Losing Grammy 2022 Award To Doja Cat: 'We’re Not Happy But...'

BTS and their fans were hoping that the K-pop group would win a Grammy award this year. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit track Butter. However, the song lost to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More with SZA. While the members smiled and hugged despite the results at the venue, during a post-Grammy 2022 Vlive, BTS leader RM admitted that the group was disappointed that they didn’t win this year either. The group was nominated last year as well for Dynamite in the same category and lost it to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single Rain on Me.

As translated by the BTS fan account, @seoulocello, on Twitter, Kim Namjoon confessed that they were sad but they are not going to let that feeling linger for long. “Well, to be honest, it’s not a secret that we’re unhappy but I think it’s better to be open about it and feel better tomorrow," Namjoon said. “It’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]. I mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. but I think it’s good, to be honest about how we feel. We can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good," the rapper added.

Jungkook also revealed that Suga was nervous when the Best Pop Group/Duo Award was being announced. Speaking about the moment, as translated by the BTS fan, @BTStranslation_ on, Twitter, Min Yoongi said, “When the award was being announced, I was like “ah Jiminah let’s hug." The duo instantly got up and hugged again. Jimin added, “Towards ARMYs, I had this big thought in my mind, that we could repay ARMYs by receiving the award.. that’s why it was quite sad."

However, the members have assured fans that they will bounce back and work harder! Despite the loss, BTS had a memorable night at the Grammys. The members met several international artists and delivered a memorable performance. Looking forward, BTS is set to host a four-day concert: Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas.

