BTS Reveals They Had Plans to Visit Mumbai Before Covid, Desi ARMYs Joke 'They Missed the Last Local'

Indian ARMYs have been waiting for the day when the Bangtan Boys aka BTS will be visiting the country for a concert. Now, the septet revealed that they actually had plans to fly down to Mumbai before the coronavirus pandemic changed everyone’s lives forever. The South Korean boy band, who are gearing up for their 9th debut anniversary this month, revealed in a conversation with Spotify that they had plans to visit many countries like South America, Australia and India in 2020 as part of Map Of The Soul World Tour.

ARMYs were happy to know that the Tannies were planning a Mumbai concert, however, the news left them heartbroken as well. Fans have also been sharing memes expressing how they would have attended the concert if it really ended up happening.

ARMYs also joked that they couldn’t do the concert in Mumbai because they missed the last local.

Fans also used their creativity to imagine what the placards would read like in an Indian BTS concert.

Not just Indian ARMYS, Pakistani ARMYs, too, were excited at the news and said they would cross the border for them.

Another fan from Mumbai tweeted that if BTS ever comes to Mumbai, ARMYs can stay at their place insetad of booking hotels.

Meanwhile, ahead of their debut anniversary on June 13, BTS dropped some family portraits on social media on Thursday. The two weeks-long celebrations called BTS Festa will feature band members holding interactive sessions with fans and some fun activities. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the Korean pop group’s debut. BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook will also be releasing their anthology album titled Proof. The Bangtan Boys also met US President Joe Biden at the White House recently, to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.

