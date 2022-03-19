BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon Apologises To His Dad After Everyone In Their Family Got Covid-19

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon was tested positive for Covid-19 last year. The rapper was tested positive shortly after he returned from the US. While Namjoon recovered within a few days, he has now revealed that his entire family had tested positive as well at the same time. RM had joined his fellow BTS members Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for an impromptu live session. Jin was missing because he was recovering from finger surgery.

As translated by BTS fan accounts @BTStranslation_ and @PoisonIvyTae, the members were addressing the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in South Korea when Namjoon opened up about how Covid-19 impacted his family. “We should be careful," Namjoon said. Jungkook replied, “I told you I’m super antibody!" Suga revealed, “My dad caught it and then my mom did too." Jungkook added that no one in his family caught the virus. It was then that Namjoon spoke about his family. “Everyone in my family got it. I think my dad got it from me. I’m sorry dad," he said.

During the chat, the members spoke about the recently wrapped Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul concerts, their upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas and many more topics. RM also mentioned Jin. Namjoon assured fans that the Worldwide Handsome is doing well. Though the singer was missing, the members placed a BT21 RJ in between them to ensure he was with them.

Earlier in the day, Big Hit Music had revealed that the singer had injured his finger and had to undergo surgery. “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18," the agency said. The singer is recovering well and he would be discharged on Saturday.

