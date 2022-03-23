BTS: RM Dodges Dating Question Like A Pro After Flirty ARMY Attempts To Get Asked Out

BTS fans are not shying away from flirting with the members. Recently, we saw Jungkook fielding a few flirty messages from fans during an Instagram AMA session and now, RM responded to a fan who was trying to trick the BTS leader into asking them out. As translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, a fan on Weverse reached out to Kim Namjoon and requested him to call their name.

“Namjoon Oppa, my name is ‘saagwija’, call my name once," they said. The BTS translation account revealed that saagwija means let’s go out. While the fan’s attempt to be asked out deserves praise, Namjoon’s response showed that the rapper is always two steps ahead. He replied, “Gwijaya" which meant ‘go out’. Namjoonie purposely dropped the first bit and yet made the fans’ day. The rapper also added, “Are you doing well???"

The response left many fans in splits. See a few reactions below:

Meanwhile, RM along with his fellow BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will soon head to the US. BTS is set to perform at the Grammy Awards 2022. The performance will be followed by their four-day concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas. Amid their preparation for the trip, BTS bagged two awards at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 — Best Music Video and Best Fan Army.

