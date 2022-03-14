BTS: RM Gets Punished for Yawning at Permission to Dance Concert in Seoul, ARMYs Call Them 'So Dramatic'

You might be the leader of the biggest boy band in present times but that will not free you from the occasional scolding or punishments that are best associated with school students. That was exactly the case for BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon aka RM when he yawned during the Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert and was punished by his fellow bandmates. And the punishment? The maknaes of the group making the leader stand up and raise his hands.

It all started when Jin was giving his speech at the Ending Ment of their PTD on Stage concert when Namjoon started yawning. He first asked who is yawning at the back and when the other members pointed towards RM, Jin said, ‘Hey, yellow hair. Are you tired? You go home first." He then made RM raise his hands. Later, when Kim Taehyung was up for his speech, RM yawned again but this time, he tried to close his mouth so that no one can see him. However, Jin snitched on him and Jungkook and Jimin made him stand up and raise his hands as a punishment. This left the rest of the members in splits. RM, however, said that he was yawning because he couldn’t sleep last night out of fear.

ARMYs were also left in splits at this hilarious incident, more so, because Jin, before calling Namjoon out, yawned during the mic check. Fans called them dramatic and chaotic as well.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned to the stage on Sunday evening for the final day of their Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert. The members brought out their best songs and performances to make the finale night of their first concert series at home since the Covid-19 pandemic set in as memorable as possible.

The Bangtan Boys will now be preparing for Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas. The concert, spread across four days, will take place in April. Fans are also anticipating BTS to perform at the Grammys this year.

