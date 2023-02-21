BTS: RM Honoured After His Song Closer Features in Korean Movie Decision To Leave

Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, the leader of the iconic K-Pop group BTS, has dropped a special music video for fans. His track Closer, a collaboration with Paul Blanco and Mahalia, was released as a theme song for the romance-mystery South Korean movie, Decision to Leave.

The rapper shared a part of this melodious track on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, “We mixed some lo-fi arrangements to go with the video! It’s an honor to be a part of a movie I love.” He also tagged director Park Chan-wook, English Electronic Duo HONNE, and music artists Paul Blanco and Mahalia.

Advertisement

Closer is an R&B-centric track that talks about the push and pull relationships. The song was originally released as a part of his 2022 solo album Indigo. The lyric genius beautifully penned down the agony of relationships that are almost impossible to attain. Perhaps it was these beautifully haunting lyrics and RM’s own admiration for the award-winning film that made this collaboration come true.

The BTS member had previously revealed on tvN’s Mysterious Human Miscellaneous Dictionary-All-In-Job show how much he loved the movie. South Korean web portal, Daum, quoted the rapper as saying, “I liked this movie because it had no definite conclusions and didn’t feel forced. The metaphor of the movie touched me."

The MV was also released on BTS’ YouTube channel known as BangtanTV. It captured the essence of the entire movie perfectly, without giving away much of anything. It is the perfect amount to make the members of the ARMY intrigued about the movie their favorite artist has come to love so much.

The award-winning movie Decision to Leave begins with a man plummeting to his death from a mountain peak in South Korea. It is unknown whether he jumped or if was he pushed. When detective Hae-Joon arrives on the scene, his suspicions turn toward the victim’s wife Seo-rae. Yet, upon a second glance, he finds that this case has more than what meets the eye. Hae-Joon finds himself entangled in a web of deception and desire. The romantic thriller perfectly showcases how obsession is taken to extremes. It went on to win Park Chan-wook the Best Director award at Cannes for what is dubbed his ‘Hitchcockian masterwork’. The movie stars South Korean actor Park Hae-Il and Chinese actress Tang Wei.

Read all the Latest Movies News here