BTS: RM Issues A Warning For Fans After Suga Cracks Open Walnuts With One Hand; ARMY Call Yoongi 'Hot'

It is no secret that BTS leader RM comes across as one of the physically strong members of BTS. The rapper has bulked up during the pandemic, giving himself a complete makeover. However, we had no clue how strong Suga could get. On Sunday, BTS members RM, Suga, and Jimin came together for a surprise VLive session. The members were seen interacting with fans while cracking open walnuts.

During their chat, Jimin was seen trying to crack open a couple of walnuts using just one hand but was struggling with it. Suga decided to give it a shot and managed to crack it open in one go. This left Namjoon and Mochi stunned, with Namjoon teasing, “Everyone, BTS is strong. You have to be careful!" However, Yoongi confessed he too was taken by surprise with the results. “I’m surprised myself, like how did I even break them?" he asked, as translated by BTS fan @BTSArmy_47.

The moment opened a floodgate of reactions. While many fans said that they were aware how strong BTS could get, many were seen thirsting over Yoongi.

During the live, Jimin also debuted his new hairstyle. The singer showed off his new permed hairstyle just weeks before BTS is set to host their first in-person live concert in Seoul. The members also discussed Jimin’s recent surgery, shared an update about Taehyung’s health and spoke about why Jimin and Suga are not active on Instagram.

The trio’s VLive comes shortly after J-Hope hosted a VLive and rang in his birthday with fans earlier this week.

