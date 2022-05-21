BTS: RM, J-Hope Get Nostalgic About Group's Old House, Jin Recalls Running For 15 During Run MV Shoot

Grammy-nominated group BTS is all set to release its new anthology, Proof. The album is a combination of some of the biggest hits of their career and three new tracks. The tracklist has been released in three parts. This week, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are individually releasing their ‘Proof of Inspiration’, explaining the reason behind their song choices. Now, the members shared a video on their official BTS Spotify account in which they spoke about their upcoming album, their days as debutants and more.

The video begins with RM pointing out that the upcoming album reflects the things BTS has done in their career. “Let us begin with our early times, the School trilogy. It’s time to recall our memories. Can you guys think of anything from when we first debuted?" Kim Namjoon asked his fellow members.

Seokjin recalled sitting in the green room in an empty house and eating black bean noodles. “In the green room, we talked about eating black bean noodles in the empty house without knowing that it was empty," he said. “Calling it the ’empty house’ might cause confusion," Namjoon told him, going on to inform the fans that they were talking about their old house.

Yoongi added, “You should’ve said the ’empty house’ that we still have the lease on." When Jin repeated it, Namjoon confessed, “It sounds like Home Alone." Hoseok jumped in and revealed that he recently passed by the street close to their old house. “It hasn’t changed much," the rapper said. RM chipped in to add, “I visit nearby once a year." Yoongi said, “I often go there too."

Jin proceeded to talk about Jungkook’s graduation. Fans remember that the group attended their Golden Maknae’s graduation ceremony. Recalling the memory, the oldest BTS member said, “And when we all went to Jungkook’s high school graduation, he treated us black bean noodles." Taehyung then recalled attending Namjoon’s school entrance ceremony. “I went to RM’s school entrance ceremony." Hobi asked, “Was it, RM? I think I went to Suga’s graduation."

“When RM took the college entrance exam, I prepared RM’s lunch box," a happy Jin revealed, adding that they prepared food without seasoning. “Yeah right. We all did it together. Right, right," Hobi added. “We also made Suga’s lunch box," Hobi added.

BTS then revisited the years 2015 and 2016, when the HYYH era dawned upon us. Recalling their time then, Jin revealed, “I remember when we were shooting the music video for Run, we endlessly ran again and again. It was tough." Namjoon asked, “Do you remember running along the Han River?" Seokjin replied, “I think we ran about 15 hours out of 24 hours."

BTS’ new album Proof drops on June 10.

