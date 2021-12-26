BTS: RM, Jin Test Covid Positive After Suga; BIGHIT Shares Health Update; ARMY Wish Them Speedy Recovery

Following rapper Suga, two more BTS members- Jin and RM have tested positive for Covid-19, the South Korean group’s management BIGHIT MUSIC said on Saturday. The entertainment company released a statement on Weverse, a global fan community platform saying that while group leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is asymptomatic, Kim Seokjin aka Jin has mild symptoms including ‘light fever.’

However, both of them are fully vaccinated and are undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines, the agency added. They also added that the members have not come into contact with the rest of the band members following their return to Korea.

According to the statement, RM returned on Friday, December 17 from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period. He immediately underwent PCR testing and was tested negative. However, he was tested before his scheduled release from quarantine and tested positive,

Jin, on the other hand, returned to Korea on December 6 and underwent PCR testing as well. He was also tested before his quarantine release and the result had come out negative on both the occasions. However, he again underwent PCR testing after exhibiting ‘flu-like’ symptoms and was found Covid positive.

This comes a day after BTS rapper Suga tested positive for the virus. In a statement shared by BIGHIT Music, the 28-year-old artist and songwriter was confirmed having the virus on Friday during his self-quarantine after he took the PCR test immediately upon his return to South Korea on Thursday.

However, it was also informed that Suga had received his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus as of today. The singer is currently administering self-care at home as per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities in South Korea. The statement shared by BIGHIT Music also mentioned that Suga, also known as Min Yoongi had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off. The musician had tested negative for the PCR test which was taken before traveling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. Yoongi also received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members of the septet which includes: RM, V, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

Suga recently performed at the Permission To Dance on Stage concert at Los Angeles in the US along with his fellow BTS members.

