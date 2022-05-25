BTS: RM, Jungkook Seemingly Audition For Dr Strange, Jimin Falls In My Universe Making Video; Watch

Almost a year after fans were treated to My Universe, BTS surprised fans by releasing a video featuring the behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the music video. For the song, BTS collaborated with Coldplay. The CGI video was shot in two places. While Coldplay recorded their share of the footage in Barcelona, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recorded their share in South Korea.

In the newly released video, the members are seen in a green-screened room and recording different portions of the song. However, they ensure they have a ball when the cameras are not filming. One such hilarious moment that the BTS cameras caught saw Marvel fans RM and Jungkook doubling up as Doctor Strange.

It was on Kim Namjoon’s prompt that Jungkookie brought out his inner Marvel fan. The BTS leader began spinning his hand, much like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the MCU movies to open a portal. Jungkook soon joined and they were seen having a few laughs over it.

Another moment in the video had the Maknae line helping each other work out. While it began with Jungkook and Jimin squeezing in a quick workout session, Kim Taehyung joined the duo. Soon, they involved J-Hope as well. In another portion of the video, Jin and Jungkook were seen leaning against each other and resting in between takes. Intrigued, Jimin joins in and finds the arrangement comfy. Namjoon also jumped in and they seemed to settle into the arrangement when even J-Hope wanted to try. Jin then confessed that it was getting uncomfortable and decided to stand straight, leaving everyone in splits.

While the Bangtannies were having a ball between takes, during a shot, Jimin slipped but thankfully didn’t hurt himself. Not only did he rise up and join the group but he also left everyone in splits by removing his jacket and striking different poses for the camera.

It was previously revealed that BTS had reached out to Coldplay for a collaboration. Chris Martin, the lead singer of the group, had flown down to South Korea to record the song with them.

BTS is now preparing to release its anthology, Proof. The album releases on June 10.

