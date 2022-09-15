BTS: RM Lends Voice for Audio Guide for Modern Korean Art Exhibition at LACMA, Shares Pics From Exhibition

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, took to Instagram to share the deets of his latest project and ARMYs cannot keep calm. Known for his deep and calming voice, RM is going to be the audio guide for “The Space Between The Modern in Korean Art", the first of its kind major exhibition of modern Korean art held in the West. Narrations are available in Korean, as well as, in English at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and on the official website of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA).

RM shared pictures of himself from the museum on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I personally participated in audio guide for some of the works I love for this historical exhibition. It’s available onsite at LACMA and online on the MMCA website."

He also said that the exhibition will “explore the development of modern art in Korea driven by artists’ encounters with, and reinterpretations of, the foreign influences that came along to shape it."

This comes as no surprise to ARMYs that their favourite leader is engaged in a project that involves museums. They now refer to taking time out of their schedule to relax as “Namjooning," a reference to Namjoon’s habit of going out alone to explore museums and natural landscapes.

The exhibition will feature approximately 130 works, in the second of its three major Korean art exhibitions. It is set to reflect on the forgein-introduced new media and includes oils, ink, photography and sculpture. The visitors will be able to witness, as mentioned on LACMA’s official website, “European-influenced art via Japan in the Korean Empire (1897–1910) and colonial period (1910–45), explores American influences absorbed throughout the Korean War (1950–53), and provides a glimpse into the beginning of the contemporary". The exhibition started on September 11 and will continue till February 19, 2023.

