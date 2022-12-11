BTS: RM Opens About Possibilities of Getting Married, Confesses 'I'm Really Scared...'

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon recently opened up about his thoughts on getting married. The singer, who turned 29 this year, has been single since he made his debut as a K-pop idol. While the rapper will be preparing for his military enlistment, he was asked about his opinions on marriage and the singer confessed that he is ‘really scared’ and added that while he thought marriage was a natural process, it doesn’t seem like that to him anymore.

Namjoonie shared his thoughts during his recent appearance on tvN’s The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge. The rapper was the only person on the discussion table who was not married. RM felt that people who are born in the 1990s are skeptical about marriage now.

As translated by Twitter handle @mybwits, Namjoon said, “I’m really scared, and for now…I think it’s very long, promise and swear eternity with one person ‘Can something like that happen in my life?’ In the past, I thought it was one of the natural processes, I chose to live an unusual life. A sudden thought for the first time a few years ago..’Maybe I’m not getting married?!’ Can you get out of control because you have that thought once?"

The rapper’s thoughts about marriage resonated with numerous fans. ARMYs thanked Namjoon for helping them sum up their thoughts about marriage and the fears that come with it.

“Thank you so much Kim Namjoon for saying because I live in a country where marriage defines you as a person and I hate it here and I am scared of that word just because I can’t seem to see myself tied to a person to eternity," a fan tweeted. “Namjoon talking about not being sure about marriage is so comforting dawg," another added. “Seeing Namjoon talk about this feels so validating. I made up my mind in my teenage years that marriage and children are not goals for me. I am not totally opposed to it but I don’t want to feel pressured to do something I don’t feel ready to do," a third fan said.

