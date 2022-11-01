Home » News » Movies » BTS: RM, Pharrell Williams Talk About Their Secret Collab, Latter Offers This to Bangtan Leader

Besides talking about their work, BTS' RM and Pharrell Williams also revealed that they have collaborated on the latter's upcoming album, Phriends.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 18:59 IST

Seoul

BTS leader Kim Namjoon and Pharrell Williams sat down for a candid conversation
BTS leader Kim Namjoon and Pharrell Williams sat down for a candid conversation

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM and American rapper Pharrell Williams sat down for a candid conversation in the month of September for Rolling Stones where they opened up about their work, insecurities and more. It was during the same conversation that Pharrell revealed RM and his fellow band members Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and V collaborated with him on his upcoming album, Phriends.

During the conversation, when RM asked him about his upcoming projects, he said, “Well, my project, it’s called… it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful."

To this, RM said that he ‘fucking loves the song," and Pharrell continued, “Everyone that hears it is like, “Whoa."

Besides this, he also offered help for RM’s upcoming solo album. He said, “I’m just going to put this out there. You said you’re 90 percent done with your solo album. But if within that last 10 percent, if you need — you don’t need me, but I mean," to which RM quicky added, “I always needed you, for 15 years." Pharrell then continued, “OK, well, if you want to do something, we can actually do it…Yeah, and you tell me what you want. Uptempo? We go uptempo."

The American rapper also left a word of final advice for the leader of Bangtan Boys. “You know what? I would just say continue to move forward. Continue to be curious. And don’t put any kind of pressure on what it is that you do by saying… No absolutes, like “Oh, I will never do music again," or “I will never . . . " I wouldn’t do any of that… No nevers. Just stay along for the ride. Just keep going," Pharrell Williams concluded.

