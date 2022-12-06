BTS: RM Says Flirts With Fans and Regrets 'Cringy' Lines Immediately, Fans Ask If Jungkook Taught Him

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon was in a mood today while hosting a Listening Party on Station Head. The rapper spoke all things music and played songs from his newly released album Indigo. While the chat had ARMYs’ attention, it was his reactions to comments that had the fandom in splits. The fandom was taken by surprise when Namjoonie was playing the track ‘Still Life’ and suddenly went ‘Daddy yes!’ followed by a laugh.

While the fandom was still wrapping its head around the statement, Namjoon dropped another gem. “For those who don’t know, I am not a criminal. But I steal some people’s hearts sometimes," he said, leaving the whole fandom screaming.

Throughout the show, Namjoon also kept praising himself in the third person. “You know this person’s voice is really quite nice," he said at one point. “He can sing! If you don’t know, he can goddamn sing!" he said in another portion. However, the cherry on this delicious icing was when Namjoonie tried to assure the fandom that he was not drunk in the cheesiest way possible but felt that he ended up being cringe.

“Guys I’m not drunk, I’m sober," he said, before adding, “I’m not drunk. It’s 4 pm. It’s 4 PM here in Seoul. If I’m drunk, I think I’m drunk from your love," he said. The rapper instantly regretted it. “That was too cringy. I’m sorry."

The lines had the fandom in splits. Several fans took to Twitter and poked fun at the new version of Namjoon they were getting to see.

Meanwhile, BTS fans are showering RM with love for his latest album Indigo. The album was released last week and has been on fans’ playlists since.

