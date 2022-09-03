Home » News » Movies » BTS' RM Says 'It's Awkward' When Asked to Send Message to Fans at Airport: 'I Think I’m Gonna...'

BTS' RM Says 'It's Awkward' When Asked to Send Message to Fans at Airport: 'I Think I'm Gonna...'

Last Updated: September 03, 2022, 18:38 IST

BTS leader RM is headed to Tokyo this weekend.
BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, was seen making his way to his flight to Tokyo. The rapper was seen posing and interacting with the cameras.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon was spotted at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport on Saturday, making his way to Tokyo. The rapper looks nothing less than a ball of sunshine as he sported a yellow shirt-jacket over a white tee with a pair of black pants. The BTS member struck adorable poses for the cameras as well.

Once inside, he crossed paths with a reporter who requested him to send a message to fans. Namjoonie confessed that though it has been 10 years since he debut, he still finds it awkward. “Ah yes it’s so awkward I think I’m gonna d!e but yeah so I got a chance to go for a moment now. It’s my 10th year since my debut and it’s really awkward. I’ll go and come back safely," he said, as translated by a fan account.

Fans wished RM a safe flight. “I can’t breathe his hair HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT NAMJOON," a fan said. “NAMJOON IS SO FREAKING HANDSOME," another added. “Have a safe flight Namjoon. His cute black hair, his talking to those around him, smiling and making hearts for photos and fans, he stole my heart for the millionth time," a third fan added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, RM featured in the song Sexy Nukim, which was a collaboration with the award-winning Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. The new track marks the first-ever collaboration of RM with Balming Tiger, who brought rapper Omega Sapien, songwriter Mudd the student, and rising producer-rapper BJ wnjn together for the latest release.

Twitter account @chartdata, which collates music charts, awards and industry news, revealed the song has already entered the global Spotify chart. “@balmingtiger and RM of @BTS_twt’s “SEXY NUKIM" debuts at #99 on the global Spotify chart with 1.161 million streams. It marks Balming Tiger’s first entry," they tweeted.

