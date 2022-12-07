BTS RM Song Still Life MV: Namjoon Takes Our Breathe Away With His Handsome Looks, Impressive Concept

BTS leader RM dropped the music video of one of his songs — Still Life — from his recently released solo album Indigo. The song, which is already an earworm for many fans, is a collaboration between Kim Namjoon and Anderson .Paak. Now, the music video has won fans over. The video is set in different locations that seemed to be digitally created.

The music video begins with Namjoon seated on a train with a notepad in his hand. Everything around him comes to a standstill when he begins to rap the song. The video features Namjoon in the best light, with not only his rap skills on full display but his good looks also stealing hearts. The video also had everyone’s attention for the smooth transitions from one location to another. ARMY was also impressed with the concept of the music video, praising Namjoon for setting a song with the theme of ‘Still Life’ on a moving train. There were also different interpretations of the song.

Fans took to Twitter and shared all their thoughts about the music video. Check out the reactions below:

RM previously released the album along with the music video for Wild Flower. The song received much love from the fandom.

