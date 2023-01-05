BTS: RM Wishes 'Happy F**king New Year' After Pics of His Private Visit To Temple Go Viral

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon seems to be upset and rightly so after his private pictures from a recent visit to a temple in South Korea went viral. The rapper appeared to express his disappointment through the board set up in his gym. The Bangtan leader took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of his workout schedule for the day and ended it with a ‘Happy F**ckin’ New Year.’

“Lat pull 55kg 12×3 Seated row 70-80kg 12×3 One arm dumbbell 20kg 12×3 Pull-up 7×3 Arm pulldown (cable) 27kg 15×3 Hanging raises. Happy F**kin’ New Year *^^*," he wrote on the board. Fans were quick to decode that he was unhappy about his private pictures with the monks from his visit to Hwaeomsa Temple on Mt. Jirisan.

Namjoon had reacted to the pictures and reports of his temple visit making headline on his Instagram Stories. Sharing pictures of the report, as translated by Twitter user @bora_twts, the rapper said, “I was thankful for the good time but I didn’t know there would even be an article… next time, I’ll go to a different temple quietly." He added the hashtag “lowkey must be lowkey."

