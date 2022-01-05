BTS: RM's Dog Goes for a Walk in Squid Game Sweater, ARMYs Already Predicting His Role in Season 2

BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) recently recovered from Covid-19. The rapper was diagnosed last month and was in quarantine. Now that he’s recovered, one of the first things he did was spend time with his dog Moni. Taking to Instagram, Namjoon shared a series of pictures of his Spitz, RapMon (fondly also known as Moni in the fandom).

In the first few pictures, Moni was seen reaching out for the BTS leader. The rapper was seated at a table and petting Moni. Soon after, Namjoon and Moni stepped out for a walk. It was then that Namjoon dressed Moni in a Squid Game-themed sweater, bearing the same contestant number as Lee Jungjae’s Seong Gihun from the show.

ARMYs took to Twitter and shared their reactions to the Squid Game nod. “Moni is so cute omg wearing a squid game costume," a fan tweeted. “Moni the main character for Squid Game S2 iktr," joked another. “what if… Moni in squid game season 2," added another.

A few fans also joked that they have the lead characters for the second season — Jin (Kim Seok-jin) as the terrifying doll, V (Kim Taehyung) as the Squid Game guard, and Moni as the lead character.

BTS members Jin and V had channeled their love for Squid Game during the Permission to Dance on Stage in LA concerts. While Jin had dressed up as the doll from the Netflix series, V stepped on stage at the concert wearing the red hoodied uniform worn by guards on the show.

The Christmas Tree singer also recently met with Squid Game’s lead actor Lee Jungjae. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two posing together for a selca. This paved the way for speculations and demands to featuring Taehyung on the show in the upcoming season.

