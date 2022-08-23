BTS' RM's New Pics From Upcoming Photo-Folio Entirety Make ARMYs Go Weak in Knees: 'Let Me Breathe Sir'

The famous K-pop band, BTS has kicked off with their new pictorial project, beginning with the youngest member Jungkook. Following him, the band lead RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a special eight-photo folio with ARMYs. The pre-released photos continue to make buzz over the Internet. A few hours ago, RM released another preview of his Special 8 Photo-Folio Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’ on the official Twitter handle of BTS.

Captioned ‘Preview Photos MONO,’ both the Monochrome photos feature RM as he strikes a pose for the camera. In the photos, RM looked dapper as he donned a black high-neck sweater and white pants layered with a black coat. In one of the photos, he can be seen posing at an art gallery which also read, “Entirety". He aptly captioned the preview of the special series, “Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’, Special 8 Photo-Folio, Preview Photos Mono."

The snaps left fans weak in knees who couldn’t get enough of Namjoon’s looks. One ARMY wrote on Twitter, “LET ME BREATHE SIR PLEASE IM BEGGING." Another fan wrote, “I NEED A SCHEDULE I NEED TO GATHER MYSELF."

Earlier, a few hours back, the K-pop star shared the first preview of his special series. In the photos, RM looked dapper as he subtly smiled at the camera. He opted for a white pantsuit to portray ‘calm’. He penned the captioned, “Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’, Special 8 Photo-Folio, Preview Photos Calm."

RM had raised the anticipation by sharing an audio skit on the YouTube channel where he was heard discussing the props, editing, and fashion and also revealed that he started it about eight years ago.

After the teaser of his special series, RM dropped a preview photo for ‘Entirety’ on August 21. In the first photo, the BTS leader’s face is half covered with a sunflower. The title of the special series is scrawled across the photo. The next photo is a monochromatic snap giving a classy and sophisticated vibe. The final photo is a burst of colours and he can be seen riding a bike.

The caption of the special series read: “Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’, Special 8 Photo-Folio Preview Photos." However, RM has not revealed the official release date of the photo book yet.

