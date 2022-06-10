BTS Says Best Moment is 'Yet To Come', Throws Back to All Their Major Hits in New Single from Proof

After much wait, the first song from BTS new album Proof has finally released. The song, titled ‘Yet to Come’, is a take-off from their ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ concept and includes elements from their previous comeback eras. The music video refers to their older hits like I Need You, Spring Day, Blood Sweat and Tears and even the most recent Permission to Dance.

The song, shot in a desert-like setting, begins with the boys - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook - wearing white outfits and sitting on chairs in the same formation as their song Just One Day. BTS ARMYs who have been around for some time will have fun spotting references to older songs in the video.

The two-time Grammy nominees have touched the heights of stardom like no other band from South Korea has done before. In Yet to Come, the septet questions if all their achievements so far were really their best moments, or is the best yet to come? “Was it honestly the best? Coz I just wanna see the next," Jin sings. Jimin’s line goes, “Yeah the past was honestly the best, but my best is what comes next."



The song drop live stream on YouTube began with a listening party where BTS’ old songs, right from their debut era, were played. The anthology album Proof celebrates the nine years of BTS’ journey since their debut, and opens a new chapter upon their 10th year as artists. The new album consists of three CDs that contain brand new tracks, members’ selections, demo versions, unreleased tracks and more.

For a k-pop band which has been around for nine years, many say BTS has peaked already. The members have often spoken about doubts and criticisms as to whether they can still deliver bigger and better music to their fans. This song seems to address all those concerns, and also build hope that indeed, the best is yet to come.

