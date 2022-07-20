BTS Selected as Honorary Ambassadors for World EXPO 2030 Busan, Details Inside

BTS members may not be performing together any time soon, but the K-pop group has secured their plans for the future, 2030 to be precise. On Tuesday, the septet was officially announced as the ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea, by the Bid Committee during a ceremony at entertainment company HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul. The seven members of the group: RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and V were spotted together at the event on Tuesday. The Grammy-nominated band also addressed the media following the announcement.

Advertisement

In a statement, RM said, “We are honoured to be appointed ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan,” The 27-year-old added that the band will be carrying out various ambassador duties, and said that they will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea globally.

The BTS Army was overjoyed as they heard the news of the band’s plans for the 2030 economic event. “I literally cried watching this. I am so proud of them I can't put it into words.” Another fan commented, “So proud of our leader Namjoon and all of our Bangtan men.”

Advertisement

It should be noted, that ahead of BTS’ official appointment as the ambassadors for World Expo 2030, its entertainment agency HYBE announced on June 24 that the members would be holding a concert to boost South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. BTS will be performing in October this year.

Last month BTS revealed during the Festa dinner party that they were going on a “hiatus.” However, it was later clarified that while the individual members will be spending more time on their own projects, the group activities will also take place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.