BTS Sensation V Is 'Perfect Boyfriend' for ARMY in This Viral Video of Him Caressing His Hair

BTS members may be on a vacation, but that does not stop them from interacting with fans through social media. The septet made their Instagram debut earlier this month and have been sharing moments from their regular life. Considering how the Korean pop group has an arduous global fan community, their Instagram content often ensues a discussion among fans.

One of the recent Instagram Stories shared by the Grammy-nominated band’s member, V did become a subject of discussion for the Army on Twitter. The 25-year-old singer shared a candid video on Instagram Story where he was seen listening to American jazz artist Nat King Cole’s You Call It Madness (But I Call It Love). The singer was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and a casual hairstyle as he looked at the camera. V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was spotted sporting a subtle stubble on his face.

Advertisement

Fans were certainly in awe of this unfiltered side of the singer. As one of the users commented, “Most handsome man on earth." Commenting on V’s looks, one of the fans wrote, “Hope he really grows out his moustache. because damn."

For some fans, the video acted as a perfect template for the kind of boyfriend they wish for. One of the users added a new perspective to the video as they reimagined the footage being sent by their boyfriend. Quote tweeting the video, the user wrote, “POV: he called you to patch things up after you fought."

Advertisement

Another user described the video as, “Just Kim Taehyung dropping another thirst trap."

With his recent Instagram debut, V has set two new Guinness World Records. The South Korean singer’s Instagram account clocked the fastest time to reach one million followers in just 43 minutes. The account also set the record for fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.