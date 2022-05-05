BTS Should Be Exempted from Mandatory Military Service, Feels South Korea’s Culture Minister

K-pop band BTS might be given an exemption from the mandatory military service in South Korea. Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister of South Korea, Hwang Hee cited ‘conflicting pros and cons’ ahead of BTS’ enlistment. According to Korean news agency Yonhap, amid heated debate over whether the Grammy nominated group should be given military exemptions, the culture minister asked the parliament to approve a relevant bill as early as possible.

“It’s time to create a system for incorporating popular culture-art figures as art personnel," Hwang said during a press briefing in Seoul on Wednesday. In South Korea, it is mandatory for all able-bodied males to serve in the military for about two years. Jin, the oldest member of the boy band, faces enlistment by December.

The minister suggested an programme to allow athletes and musicians to do alternative services in their respective fields, since they are integral to promoting Korea’s image abroad. “The system has been operated meaningfully to give those who have enhanced the national status based on their excellent skills more chances to contribute to the country, and there is no reason the popular art-culture field should be excluded from this," he said. He also added, “I thought somebody should be a responsible voice at a time when there are conflicting pros and cons ahead of the enlistment of some of the BTS members." He also added that forcing globally recognised pop culture artists to halt their careers at their peak in order to serve in the military would cause a great loss not only to the country but also to the entire world. BTS is right now gearing up to release their anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10.

In their earlier interviews and media interactions, the band, comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook besides Jin, have maintained that ‘they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them’.

The defence ministry has also stressed the need for ‘prudence’ in considering whether to allow active-duty military service exemptions for the band. Hwang emphasised his proposal would be worth considering ‘if the country can give bigger obligations to the talented pop culture artists and create greater national interests through this’.

Earlier, an amendment was passed in 2020 where the age limit for the military service was made to 30 instead of 28, but any exemption to serve the military was not granted.

