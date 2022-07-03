BTS: Simu Liu Lauds His Bias RM for Being 'Heart and Soul' of the Group: What’s Not There to Love?

It is no secret that the South Korean band BTS enjoys a global fandom and has become one of the most influential bands since their debut in 2013. Several actors and musicians, too, have openly expressed their love for the septet and expressed their wish to collaborate with them and praised them for the values they represent. Recently, Marvel actor Simu Liu opened up about the band and praised its leader Kim Namjoon aka RM. The Shang Chi actor had earlier showcased his love for the group by grooving to their songs.

In a recent conversation with Jason Y, the actor revealed that his BTS bias is none other than RM. In a video that has gone viral now, he can be heard saying, “I’ll tell you why. He’s [RM] very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak … in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group." He continued, “He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and he’s also, you know, one of the producers as well … What’s not there to love?"

Watch the viral clip:

Simu Liu recently penned the memoir We Were Dreamers. Coming to films, he will be seen in Barbie, Arthur the King, One True Loves and the sequel of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Meanwhile, RM and his fellow BTS members Jungkook, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope recently discussed taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo projects. Following that, Jungkook released a song with Charlie Puth whereas J-Hope dropped his solo album.

