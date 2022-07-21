BTS, Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco Collaboration Confirmed; 'Bad Decision' To Release on This Date

Snoop Dogg had the entire BTS fandom excited a couple of months ago when he announced that he is collaborating with the Bangtan Boys. Recently, Benny Blanco, too, gave rise to speculations of collaboration after he was spotted in a video with Hybe’s Bang PD. Now, to ARMYs’ excitement, Blanco confirmed BTS’ collaboration with him and Snoop Dogg through his latest tweet. The much-awaited track titled ‘Bad Decision’ will release on August 5.

He also revealed their promotional schedule. The artwork will be unveiled on July 22 following the trailer which will release on August 3.

Take a look at his Tweet:

Needless to say, ARMYs were elated at this announcement and observed that despite announcing their hiatus, the Bangtan Boys are in no mood to stop.

In March, Snoop spoke to AV Club about BTS and shared details about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together," Snoop said.

RM eventually confirmed the collaboration on the red carpet of the Grammys.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook was recently announced as the ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea, by the Bid Committee during a ceremony at entertainment company HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul.

Last month BTS revealed during the Festa dinner party that they were going on a “hiatus." However, it was later clarified that while the individual members will be spending more time on their own projects, the group activities will also take place.

