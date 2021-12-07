BTS Star V Joins Instagram, Breaks Records and Becomes Fastest to Score 10 Million Followers

The BTS members have been reigning social media sphere for quite some time now and on Monday, fans encountered a pleasant surprise after Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and V created their own separate Instagram accounts. The global fan base of the South Korean singers known as the Army was quick to tap on the Follow tabs for all seven members. However, there was one member of BTS who managed to set a new record when it comes to gaining an impressive number of followers in the shortest amount of time.

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, beat Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie who had earlier set the record for reaching 1 million followers in record time. The 25-year-old vocalist set a new record by reaching 10 million followers on Instagram in record time. Currently, the singer’s Instagram account has reached 17.8 million followers.

The individual Instagram accounts of the seven members come ahead of BTS’ second official vacation. On Monday, BTS’ entertainment company BigHit Music had announced that the seven members will be taking their second official extended period of rest after working on their craft since the pandemic started. This will be the first time that the seven members will be spending the Holiday season with their respective families since they debuted in 2013.

The setting up of Instagram accounts just as they embark on the personal rejuvenation time can be seen as the septet’s way of staying in touch with the fans in their individual capacity. V has mastered the GenZ trend of sharing photo dumps on the photo-sharing platform, as his recent Instagram post suggests, while BTS leader RM seems to be utilising the opportunity to share his own love for the sea, cats, and all things natural.

