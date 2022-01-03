BTS: Suga aka Min Yoongi Recovers from Covid, Exclaims 'Released From Quarantine' on Weverse

BTS member Suga (Min Yoongi) has fully recovered from Covid-19, their management company BIGHIT Music has announced. The rapper and music producer was diagnosed with Covid last month after he returned from his US trip. Yoongi was receiving treatment at home since December 24.

BIGHIT Music, in the statement, said, “We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home."

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines," they added.

After being released from quarantine, Suga went on Weverse to share the good news with BTS ARMY. “Released from the quarantine," he posted in Hangeul on the social media platform. Fans expressed their joy at learning their favourite idol has recovered from Covid and congratulated him.

In his previous post on Weverse, three days after he tested positive for COVID-19, the 28-year-old had assured fans that he was doing “good" and everyone to not worry about his health. Two other BTS members, RM and Jin, have also been diagnosed with Covid-19 and are still in isolation.

