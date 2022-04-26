Home » News » Movies » BTS: Suga and Psy Surprise Fans with Collaboration on New Album Title Track 'That That', Teaser Out

BTS Member Suga and Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy have collaborated on a new song.
Fans have been losing it over the collab announcement between Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy and BTS member Suga on the new single called That That.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 26, 2022, 12:30 IST

We all know BTS member Suga (real name Min Yoongi) is a talented rapper, songwriter and producer. Besides working on songs for his own band members, Suga has collaborated with several singers in South Korea and outside as a producer. The 29-year-old just sprung a surprise on his fans by announcing a collaboration with none other than Psy, one of the most famous K-pop stars in the world. Suga and the Gangnam Style hitmaker have come together for a song called That That, which will feature on Psy’s new album.

That That will be the title track of his upcoming full-length album ‘Psy 9th’. Psy dropped several teasers for the upcoming single, which is set to arrive this Friday (April 29), alongside a music video and the rest of the album.

The accompanying teaser for ‘That That’ opens with Psy in a Wild West-esque town while wearing a cowboy outfit. He runs towards the camera as a sentimental guitar instrumental plays in the background, and falls down as the screen fades to black.

Suga shared the poster and teaser for the song on Instagram:

In a separate teaser, Psy and Suga speak about meeting each other for the first time and how they feel like they’ve become good friends. “When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach. (Suga) wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap," Psy says.

Yoongi noted that he had initially been “nervous" about working with Psy because “he’s many years my senior and someone so who’s so well-respected in the business". However, the BTS member added that it actually “felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun". “We became besties in a way," he added.

first published: April 26, 2022, 11:06 IST