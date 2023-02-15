BTS: Suga Announces His First Solo Worldwide Tour, Is He Coming To India?

Whether it was grooving to the beats of Give It To Me or having a mic drop moment with Daechiwta, BTS member Min Yoongi or better known as Suga has given fans some of the most impressive solo hits. The rapper of the group has not only actively contributed to the group’s discography but has also delivered two great solo albums under the alias Agust D. And now that BTS is taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo work, it only seems natural for Agust D to make a return. This time, however, it is not an album that Yoongi is dropping. He is embarking on his first solo tour abroad.

Yoongi shared a snap of the upcoming tour’s dates and cities on his official Instagram handle. It is something that members of the ARMY can certainly look forward to. The BTS member will kick off the tour in the United States. On his list for April is Belmont Park where he will be performing on April 26 and 27 and Newark on April 27. Next, he will make a stop in Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6; then Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14; and finish off the first leg in Oakland where he will perform on May 16 and 17.

Suga will then return to Asia where his first stop is going to be Jakarta. He will perform there on May 26, 27, and 28. Opening the tour for June in Bangkok, he will perform there on June 10 and 11. Followed by this, Agust D will head to Singapore, performing on June 17 and 18.

He is then set to return to Korea for two concerts at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. These will be held on June 24 and 25. The rapper of BTS will also be seen in Japan. The details are yet to be updated for the location. So far, India is still not on the list.

Suga’s fellow member, Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, has never shied away from showing his affection and support to the members. This time was no expectation. He offered his support for his hyung in the comment section. Hobi dropped a few applause emojis, letting everyone know that Bangtan Sonyeondan might be taking a break from group activities but they will still support each other in all they do.

