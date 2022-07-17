BTS: Suga Breaks The Internet With First That That Live Performance With PSY, Fans Struggle To Keep Calm

We weren’t prepared to see Suga jump on the stage with PSY and treat us with a live performance of That That but here we are! The BTS member left the fandom, ARMY, in absolute shock when he walked up on stage sporting a pair of ripped jeans, a white tee, and a beige shirt to perform to the track with PSY. The performance took place at PSY’s “SUMMER SWAG 2022" concert in Seoul.

In videos that have now taken over our Twitter and Instagram feeds, Min Yoongi left us gasping for air when he danced oh-so-smoothly with PSY by his side. The rapper was visibly in his best spirits as he performed the song. The now-viral videos have got all kinds of reactions from fans.

While most fans went back to begging ‘Yoongi Marry Me’, others confessed they were a tad bit jealous that K-ARMY got to see it live.

If this wasn’t enough, Yoongi also shared pictures of himself from the concert.

That That marked Suga and PSY’s first collaboration. PSY had previously revealed that Suga had reached out to PSY with the hope of creating a song for him.

