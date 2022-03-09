BTS' Suga Cuddles Halsey's Son In Unseen Pic, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Moves In New Sensual Video

BTS’ good friend and collaborator Halsey won ARMYs heart with her latest Instagram post to wish Suga. On March 9, the singer dropped the most adorable photo of Min Yoongi cuddling her son. She shared a black and white strip of three photos, in which, the first one has Suga cuddling the little one’s head, the second one with Suga holding a glass and the third one showing Yoongi and Halsey smiling for a photo. Although the photos were hazy, it was enough for ARMYs to understand. She captioned the post as, “happy bday twin," and dropped a black heart emoji.

See the pic here:

Actress Niharika Konidela, who is megastar Chiranjeevi’s niece and younger daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu, is a social media butterfly who keeps her followers engaged through her colourful posts. However, on Wednesday, fans noticed that Niharika suddenly deactivated her Instagram account which become a point of discussion among Telugu folks. Although there is no clarity on the sudden disappearance, speculation has it that she might have deleted her account after facing trolling recently. Some also think that there must be some mysterious activity from the account and hence the deactivation might be only temporary.

Read more:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again dropped a video in which she was seen flaunting her moves and her fans can’t get enough. In a recent advertisement with a liquor brand, the diva can be seen slaying it with her sexy moves and impeccable fashion sense. She urged her followers to take part in a Dance Battle sponsored by the brand. Besides her fan, her industry colleagues too were impressed with her intoxicating video. Shilpa Reddy wrote, “Oooh Lala …..," whereas Sophie Chaudry dropped fire emojis on the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been struggling to keep with the TRP. Even though the show enjoys a massive fan following, the show has not been a part of the top five shows for a long time. However, in a recent interview with News18.com, the lead actor of the show Nakuul Mehta refuted reports of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’s low TRP and claimed that the show is actually doing good. Nakuul mentioned that Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is one of the ‘top-performing shows on the network’ and that he is really happy with the kind of response it is getting from the audience. He also called it ‘a perfect hattrick’ after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and Ishqbaaz.

Read full interview here:

The Kashmir Files is already having its share of controversies before release. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. It recently got a green light from the Bombay High Court for its scheduled release on March 11 following the dismissal of a petition which stated that it was a “propaganda piece that promotes hatred against Muslim community." However, Pallavi Joshi, the producer and actor of The Kashmir Files, is unfazed by the allegations. She says that their main focus is to bring the sufferings that Kashmiri Hindus had gone through in the Valley in 1990 to everyone’s attention.

Read full interview here:

