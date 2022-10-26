BTS: Suga Drops Breathtaking Pics on Intsa, ARMYs Start 'Will Sue You Min Yoongi' Chants Again

It hasn’t even been that long when ARMYs were spamming all of BTS’s live streams with “Marry me Yoongi” comments. Now they are one mind to sue the rapper, Min Yoongi, popularly known by his stage name Suga. And their justification is totally valid. Suga reappeared on Instagram and instantly caused a meltdown. Now ARMYs want him to take responsibility for his dangerous action.

Posting a set of snaps of his gorgeous long locks, Yoongi can be seen first looking off into the distance and then right into the camera. Take a sneak peek here:

No matter if it's K-ARMYs or International ARMYs, they are all one mind, Suga looks absolutely breathtaking in his long hair. Several took to Twitter to not only share their reactions to his new Instagram post but to turn those snaps into their versions of fanart. A user shared a snapshot of Suga’s post and tweeted this, which roughly translates to - How dare you break my heart with a perfect face.

“This man knows! He knows he is beautiful and I'm literally obsessed with his long hair!” wrote another user.

Another comment read, “Suga has been disturbing my sleep these days. From long hair to this look he has me beating my heart fast.”

On October 15, K-pop group BTS held their free in-person concert, Live play, and online live streaming of WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS. After being named the Honorary Ambassador of the World Expo 2030, this was an attempt to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030.

According to News18, the leader of the group, Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, mentioned, “It's truly an honor that we, BTS, were appointed as the ambassadors for World Expo 2030. We'll put our efforts and do our bit so that the World EXPO 2030 can become 'Busan' World EXPO 2030.” He also announced the start of it by holding the global Busan concert in October. Furthermore, RM said there will be various other activities to bid for hosting the World Expo.

