BTS: Suga Gives Health Update in First Weverse Post After Contracting Covid-19

Days after contracting coronavirus, BTS rapper Suga aka Min Yoongi on Monday took to the social media platform Weverse to share his health update with his fans. This is his first social media post after contracting the virus on Friday, December 24. The Weverse post read in Korean, “I’m really okay (smiling face symbols) Please don’t worry too much!"

On Friday, BTS’ management company BIGHIT Music confirmed that the 28-year-old artist and songwriter have contracted the virus during his self-quarantine after he took the PCR test immediately upon his return to South Korea on Thursday. The statement was released on Weverse by BIGHIT Music.

However, it was also informed that Suga had received his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus as of today. The singer is currently administering self-care at home as per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities in South Korea.

A day later, the company informed that two mother members- RM and Jin have tested positive as well, although they did not come in contact with Suga. According to the statement, RM returned on Friday, December 17 from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period. He immediately underwent PCR testing and was tested negative. However, he was tested before his scheduled release from quarantine and tested positive.

Jin, on the other hand, returned to Korea on December 6 and underwent PCR testing as well. He was also tested before his quarantine release and the result had come out negative on both occasions. However, he again underwent PCR testing after exhibiting ‘flu-like’ symptoms and was found Covid positive.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

