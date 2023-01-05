Home » News » Movies » BTS: Suga Goes Shirtless For Artistic Photoshoot and We Want To Rent a Museum To Display It

BTS: Suga Goes Shirtless For Artistic Photoshoot and We Want To Rent a Museum To Display It

It has only been five days since 2023 began but we think BTS member Suga has already won the new year week, month, year!

Advertisement

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 15:18 IST

Seoul

BTS member Suga breaks the internet with his shirtless pics.
BTS member Suga breaks the internet with his shirtless pics.

Mr. Min Yoongi gave us no heads-up before dropping pictures that are meant to be in a museum! The BTS member, better known by his stage name Suga, took to Instagram and shared a series of artistic pictures from a recent shoot. In the pictures, the rapper was seen posing shirtless but in the themes of red and blue. He shared the pictures with a monkey hiding his face emoji.

It comes as no surprise that the pictures have gone viral. Fans were truly taken by surprise to see Yoongi in this avatar. “Thinking very fondly about the i-will-sue-you-min-yoongi girl in these trying times. god bless her wherever she is i hope she doesn’t check insta today," a fan joked, referring to the fan who once said she would sue Yoongi for stealing her heart.

Advertisement

“Min Yoongi you used to be a proper victorian maiden what happened to you," joked another. “HELLO ?!?! MIN YOONGI WTF ?!?!?is this the first time we are seeing him naked looking this gorgeous IM GOING CRAZY HELP," added another.

RELATED NEWS

We wonder what the pictures are for! Until we find out that, we are going to be drooling over these new treats. Thanks, Yoongi!

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 15:18 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 15:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Turns 37: Top 10 Pictures of the Pathaan Actress That Scream Perfection

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stylish Winter Wear, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Winter Style Diaries