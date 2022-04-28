BTS: Suga Isn't Just a Producer on Psy's New Song, He Has Rapped and Starred in Music Video as Well!

BTS member Suga and K-pop star Psy have been throwing one surprise after another at fans. Earlier this week they announced that Suga (real name Min Yoongi) is a producer on his new song That That, from Psy’s upcoming album. They have now revealed that Yoongi was not just a part of the songwriting process - he has rapped in the song and also stars in music video with Psy.

The Gangnam Style hitmaker revealed the news on social media, sharing a photo first with Yoongi, and then a snippet from the song that is set to drop on April 29. The teaser shows Psy and Yoongi in the Wild West setting, vibing energetically to the beats of the upbeat song.

In a separate video on Twitter, Psy explained how Suga went from being just a producer on the song to starring in it. Suga never quite expected things to get this far. He said, “To be honest, I haven’t had chances to become that close with the people I’ve collaborated with. I’m not usually the type to suggest that we meet up in person to work. But (Psy) kept asking me to come see him. While working, we had a lot of back and forth. I seriously didn’t expect to dance with Psy. Ah… I thought I was only writing the song, and then I was going to pull out…"

Psy also said, “At first, we met because I received word from him that he wanted to produce for me. Then he ended up featuring on the track. Then he ended up learning the intense choreo. Then he ended up starring in the music video. Step by step, he got involved more and more deeply. Our Yoon-gi (laughs)."

Fans of Psy and the BTS ARMY are super excited about this, calling it a collab between legends. Psy is a senior in the K-pop industry, who shot to worldwide fame with his smash hit Gangnam Style. Yoongi, the second oldest member of BTS, is known for his producing skills and has collaborated with several South Korean and international artists, including IU, Halsey, and MAX.

