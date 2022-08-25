BTS: Suga Leaves ARMYs In Splits After He Reacts To Fan Who Calls Him 'Uncle', Watch Video

BTS member Suga surprised fans recently with a live session on Weverse. The rapper spoke about all things under the sun and as always, also replied to a few fan comments. While the ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ messages took over the comments section almost immediately after the live began, a few fans were curious about other subjects and wanted Min Yoongi’s view on it. One of which was a young fan who wanted to know if he would be okay if they called him ‘ahjusshi’, uncle in Korean.

“If I’m 11, do I have to call you ahjusshi," the fan asked. The Daechwita hitmaker confessed he would feel more comfortable if the young fan would address him as an uncle. “You should call me ahjusshi, that would actually make me more comfortable," he said, as translated by BTS fan account @modooborahae on Twitter.

The reaction left a wide section of fans in splits. Many also confessed that they were glad to be of either the same age or older than the Bangtannies. “Feel so good to be around tannies age-range," a fan wrote. “Thank God I am a tiny bit older than him," added another.

“The girl was ahjussizoned. lol. She was actually counting the years she turns 18 so she can legally say “im gonna sue you min yoongi". The “yoongi marry me" can wait a year or two additional year," a third fan joked.

A few were also glad to see that the members were embracing the fact they are growing old.

Meanwhile, BTS has taken a break from group activities are focusing on individual projects. The group recently reunited for a special Run BTS episode.

